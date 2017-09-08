Whitecaps sign midfielder Nosa Igiebor

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps signed Nigerian midfielder Nosa Igiebor on Friday to a deal that will run through the rest of this season.
Igiebor's deal also has club options for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
The 26-year-old has over 300 professional appearances including two seasons in Spain's La Liga with Real Betis.
Igiebor has two goals in 15 appearances for Nigeria's men's national team.
The five-foot-10, 175-pound Igiebor joins the Whitecaps from Caykur Rizespor of Turkey. He had one goal and two assists in 15 appearances, including a pair of Turkish Cup matches, during the second half of last season.
By The Canadian Press
