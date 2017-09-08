Once a Super Bowl star, Ealy eager for fresh start with Jets

Jets defensive co-ordinator Kacy Rodgers thinks the adversity Ealy has faced might turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

"I think the reality of being cut and hitting the streets has helped him," Rodgers said. "He's come in here and done everything we've asked of him. I can't speak on him when he was in Carolina or New England, but since he's been in this door, he's done everything we've asked him to do."

Ealy is still just 25 and has 14 regular-season sacks. He's currently listed as the backup to Leonard Williams for the season opener Sunday at Buffalo, although Rodgers acknowledged — without going into detail — that the Jets will "definitely have a unique role for him" this season.

Rodgers and the coaching staff have been pleased with how "very hungry" Ealy has been to learn the defence. In the preseason finale against the Eagles, Ealy had three tackles, a sack and a forced fumble — just four days after joining the Jets.

"We like the way he's practicing and he's been motivated since he came in the door," coach Todd Bowles said. "I can't say he has extra motivation, but I know he's motivated."

Ealy was briefly reunited with cousin Sheldon Richardson, also a former teammate at Missouri. But New York traded Richardson last Friday, just five days after Ealy arrived. Ealy's presence actually helped make Richardson expendable for the Jets.

"I hadn't played with him since college, so it would've been really great to kind of strap it up again and go out there and play with him," Ealy said. "But at the end of the day, this is a business and you've got to treat it as such. I know. I've been on two different teams."

And, he's hoping the third team's a charm.

"These guys that I'm playing with, they made me feel as comfortable as I was in Carolina," Ealy said. "The coaches, I'm grateful for them because they've really dedicated their time and are just making sure that they're not putting a lot on me but at the end of the day, I'm playing fast and I'm learning things and I'm getting it down pat.

"I feel really comfortable. I'm going to go out there this weekend and I'm going to have fun."

NOTES: Bowles ruled out S Rontez Miles (eye) and TE Jordan Leggett (sore knee) for the opener. Every other player on the active roster is probable.

By Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press