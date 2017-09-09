Rules, habits, passion keep NFL aging quarterbacks around

Rivers is preparing to face the Denver Broncos on Monday night for the 24th time as he begins his 14th NFL season.

"First, I'm very thankful. I feel like I've been blessed to be healthy enough to continue to go out there each and every year as long as I have," Rivers said. "I think certainly the rules set up to help you a little bit, no question as far as where that target area is, it's not as vast as it used to be as far as the hits you used to take.

"And I'm still excited about doing it. I'm still fired up to come in here and prepare for the Broncos and prepare for a season, to go to training camp and all those things."

That's what drives all QBs, that internal fire, whatever its fuel.

"The seven that we could name, they all love it and have a great passion for it," Rivers said. "Not that the guys in the past didn't. I don't mean that. But, shoot, some guys are ready to be done at 35, 36, and some just enjoy it so much they don't want to put it down."

On the other end are the greenhorn quarterbacks coming out of college and having to adjust on the fly to the pro style schemes after operating in the spread going back to high school, or even Pop Warner.

Broncos general manager John Elway moved up in the draft last year to select Paxton Lynch out of Memphis. But he's been beaten out two summers in a row by 2015 seventh-rounder Trevor Siemian, a heady Northwestern grad who benefited from his year under Peyton Manning's tutelage and made a quicker transition from the spread.

"There's always been a dearth of quarterbacks," Polian said. "And we survived the wishbone era, which couldn't have been more disparate compared to what was done in the NFL. So, we'll survive the spread — and at least they're throwing the ball, so they develop stronger arms and, ostensibly, a little bit better accuracy than wishbone guys did."

Elements of the spread dot the NFL landscape, but as a whole, it's unsustainable against the bigger, stronger, faster defenders in the pros.

"I think there's always some of it that comes in anytime you're involved in the passing game," said Polian. "Whether or not the play-calling via cards would make any sense, I have no opinion on. The no-huddle predated the spread, so that's not an issue. But the one thing I'm sure of is that there are no old running quarterbacks in the National Football League.

"So, the idea of the read-option, once a guy sustains his first injury, i.e. RG3," Polian added about Robert Griffin III, "that sort of goes by the board. I don't think that's coming into professional football as a steady diet anytime soon."

The ones that do adjust and can thrive have an ever-increasing lifetime expectancy in the NFL. Just ask them.

By Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press