Raiders hoping Marquel Lee can solve riddle in the middle

ALAMEDA, Calif. — When the Oakland Raiders open the regular season in Tennessee on Sunday, rookie Marquel Lee will become the team's fifth starting middle linebacker in five years.

That hardly suggests stability for a team coming off its first playoff appearance in nearly 15 years and it's one of the primary reasons there was so much chatter about the position in the off-season, much of it negative.

Not that Lee, a fifth-round draft pick, seems bothered by it. One of two rookie starters on Oakland's defence, the former standout at Wake Forest has tried to stay away from the noise and has spent this week focusing on Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota.

"I heard it but I don't really let it get to me," Lee said. "I know what I'm here to do. I know my abilities and I know what I can do for this team. I'm trusting that's going to get me through and help me be a very productive player and a very good player for this team."

The Raiders certainly hope so.

Middle linebacker has been a weak spot for Oakland's defence for much of the past decade and there hasn't been much stability at all since Rolando McClain started three consecutive years from 2010-12.

The problems have manifested in a variety of ways, too, although Raiders defensive co-ordinator Ken Norton Jr. appears convinced that Lee may be the answer.

"He's very talented," Norton said. "Big body, really smart, cares a lot. And when you combine the care with the passion and the talent, and a guy who really wants to learn, my experience (is) you get a lot of good things from the players."

Lee had an uneven preseason after being inserted into the starting lineup early in training camp. He made a handful of big plays and showed good potential at times, while at others he looked like a typical rookie trying to adjust to the NFL level.

Now he's preparing to face the Titans where he figures to get a lot of attention from Mariota.