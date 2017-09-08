Taylor's inside-the-park slam lifts Nats over Phillies 11-10

Trea Turner homered and drove in three, and Max Scherzer (14-5) allowed four runs over six innings.

Washington has won five straight and reduced its magic number for winning the division to three.

Philadelphia became the first team in the majors eliminated from post-season contention.

Maikel Franco's three-run homer off Shawn Kelley in the ninth pulled the Phillies within a run, but Sean Doolittle struck out all three hitters he faced for his 17th save in 17 tries with Washington.

Williams and Rhys Hoskins also homered for Philadelphia, which has lost 21 of its last 27 games against Washington.

"If you would have told me on a night that we hit three three-run home runs and lost the game, I wouldn't have believed it," Mackanin said.

Scherzer struggled in the first inning, issuing back-to-back walks to Herrera and Hoskins and before Williams belted an 0-1 offering to right-centre. But almost immediately, the Nationals chipped away at the deficit.

Ryan Zimmerman had an RBI single in the first and Turner added one in the second, and the Nationals loaded the bases on two walks and an error on a fielder's choice to set up Taylor's slam.

Scherzer allowed four runs for just the fourth time in 27 starts, but he struck out seven and improved to 6-0 over his last 13 outings.

Herrera's infield single in the seventh extended his hitting streak to 21 games, the longest in the majors this season. Williams set a career high with four hits.

Thompson allowed seven runs (five earned), seven hits and two walks in five innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: SS Freddy Galvis was out of the lineup for the first time this season, ending his streak of 140 consecutive starts. He popped out as a pinch hitter in the sixth. .. Mackanin said Altherr (right hamstring strain) was available to pinch hit. Altherr has not played since he was activated from the disabled list Monday.

Nationals: Washington recalled INF Adrian Sanchez from Triple-A Syracuse. Sanchez is hitting .294 with no home runs and 7 RBIs for Washington this season.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Mark Leiter Jr. (2-5, 4.74 ERA) starts against Washington for the first time. Leiter threw two scoreless relief innings against the Nationals earlier this year.

Nationals: RHP Edwin Jackson (5-4, 3.29 ERA), who has won his last three starts at home, gets the nod in the third game of the four-game series.

By The Associated Press