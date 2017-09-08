Sandoval snaps 0 for 38 with HR as Giants top White Sox 9-2

Buster Posey, who reached on an error by Chicago second baseman Yoan Moncada, scored the first run when the defence was caught napping. With runners on the corners, Crawford took off from first base on a 3-2 pitch to Hunter Pence. The pitch was called a ball, but catcher Kevan Smith threw to second base. Moncada went to tag Crawford as Posey ran home from third.

Crawford then moved to third on a wild pitch by Aaron Bummer and scored on Sandoval's sacrifice fly.

Crawford had an RBI single in the seventh for a 6-2 lead. Span hit a solo shot and Hundley added a two-run single in the ninth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: Injured closer Mark Melancon will have season-ending surgery on his right forearm Tuesday. Melancon has been bothered by chronic compression of a muscle in the forearm throughout the year, and the surgery will aim to relieve it. "After Colorado, we said let's go ahead and get this thing done for his peace of mind and everybody's," manager Bruce Bochy said.

White Sox: LHP Carlos Rodon was placed on the 10-day DL with shoulder inflammation and the team announced he won't pitch again this season. Rodon had an MRI after being scratched from his scheduled start Thursday. He'll be re-evaluated next week.

UP NEXT

Chicago right-hander James Shields (2-6, 5.72 ERA) looks to snap an 11-start winless streak Saturday night in the middle game of the series. San Francisco righty Jeff Samardzija (9-2, 4.31) faces his former team for the first time since leaving as a free agent following the 2015 season.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By John Jackson, The Associated Press