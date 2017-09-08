Weaver, Nicasio pitch Cardinals past Pirates 4-1

ST. LOUIS — Luke Weaver pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning and also drove in a run Friday night, helping the St. Louis Cardinals improve their post-season hopes with a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Cardinals have won seven of nine, pulling within four games of the NL Central-leading Cubs. St. Louis is even closer in the chase for the second wild-card spot.

The Pirates have lost three in a row.

Waver (5-1) has won four straight decisions, not allowing more than two runs in any of them. He gave up seven hits, walked none and struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings.