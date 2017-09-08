Blough leads Purdue past Ohio for Brohm's 1st program win

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — David Blough led Purdue on a 24-0 first-half run and the Boilermakers pulled away for a 44-21 victory over Ohio on Friday night for coach Jeff Brohm's first program victory.

Sophomore Elijah Sindelar started at quarterback and helped Purdue (1-1) take a 10-7 lead. But Blough took over with 11:07 remaining in the second quarter and produced 24 points in four possessions, including a 62-yard touchdown pass to Cole Herdman and a 31-yarder to Anthony Mahoungou.

Blough had six completions in seven attempts for 172 yards in the first half. He added a 5-yard TD pass to Jackson Anthrop in the third and finished 11-for-13 passing for 235 yards and three scores.

Tario Fuller led Purdue with 16 rushes for 142 yards and his first career touchdown. He had just eight carries for 29 yards last week against No. 17 Louisville.