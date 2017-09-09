Incredible Indians romp, roll on 17-game winning streak

There's plenty to discuss when considering what the Indians have accomplished during their torrid streak:

— Outscored opponents 118-30 while posting five of their baseball-best 17 shutouts.

— Trailed in just four of 153 innings, and scored first in the first 16 games of the streak.

— Swept a three-game series at Yankee Stadium for the first time since 1989, a four-game series in Detroit for the first time ever and two doubleheaders in three days.

— Became the first team since the '35 Cubs to post winning streaks of at least 14 games in consecutive seasons.

— Done it all without All-Star reliever Andrew Miller, outfielder Michael Brantley and Jason Kipnis, three of their best players who are sidelined by injuries.

Miller is nearing a return, but joked that now might not be the best time.

"I don't want to come back and mess it up," Miller said. "These guys are doing pretty good. A lot of things have gone our way, but these guys are playing really well. They're creating their own breaks. It's been really fun to watch. It's not a lot of fun to miss out on. Every night I turn on the TV and it's pretty incredible what they've been doing, winning games in all three facets of the game or whatever it takes or whatever it is.

"The guys who have come up have done a great job. It's a testament to this team, the depth, everything. We're in a good spot."

The winning streak began two days after Miller, arguably the team's most irreplaceable player, went on the disabled list with knee tendinitis. At that moment, it seemed Cleveland's dreams of getting back to the Series were in jeopardy and the AL Central wasn't a given.

But not only have the Indians coped minus Miller, they've thrived. That's not to say they won't need the lights-out left-hander to get them through October, but Cleveland, which lost to the Chicago Cubs in last year's Series, has shown it can win in a variety of ways.

Francona has gotten contributions from the entire roster, including players who didn't arrive until Sept. 1.

"When you're plugging in guy after guy and you're still winning, that's what makes it fun," said closer Cody Allen. "We did that last year, too, when guys were injured and others stepped in and had success."

Francona has been hesitant to say much about the streak, not wanting it to become something his players are focused on trying to maintain.

"I don't think anybody's getting caught up (in the streak)," Francona said. "We're keeping an eye on that pretty close and they're doing a good job."

Surely it will end at some point, and when it does the Indians will resume chasing their first Series championship since 1948.

Until then, they're having fun doing something few teams have accomplished.

Francona smiled when asked if he had ever been on a team that won 16 straight games.

"My high school baseball coach texted me the other day, because we went 14-0 that year," he said. "But we ran out of games because the season was over."

His Indians are far from done.

