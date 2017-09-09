New Zealand raises its game to beat Argentina 39-22

NEW PLYMOUTH, New Zealand — Flanker Vaea Fifita marked his first test start with a brilliant solo try which lifted New Zealand from the brink of defeat to a 39-22 win over Argentina on Saturday in the third round of the Rugby Championship.

Trailing by seven points, 22-15, and down to 14 men in the 50th minute, a listless and disorganized All Blacks team appeared to be facing its first-ever test loss to Argentina, which found sudden inspiration after seven straight test defeats.

But Fifita, described by All Blacks coach Steve Hansen this week as "a real physical beast", picked up a loose pass in midfield and ran 40 metres around the flank of the Pumas' compressed defence to score the try that levelled the scores.

Late tries to Damian McKenzie and Beauden Barrett sealed the win, keeping New Zealand unbeaten in the Rugby Championship this season.