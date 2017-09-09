Gabriel Jesus, Sane score twice as City routs Liverpool 5-0

MANCHESTER, England — Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane both scored twice to steer Manchester City to a 5-0 victory over Liverpool on Saturday, inflicting Juergen Klopp's heaviest loss in management in 11 years.

Liverpool's capitulation at the Etihad Stadium unfolded after Sadio Mane was sent off in the 37th minute for a high challenge on Ederson that led to the goalkeeper being carried off on a stretcher.

At the time, City was only leading through Sergio Aguero's 24th-minute strike. Once City had a man advantage, Gabriel Jesus netted again in first-half stoppage time and eight minutes into the second half.

The Brazil forward was then substituted and his replacement, Sane, grabbed two goals as well.

It was a miserable Liverpool debut for Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, whose last game for Arsenal was in a 4-0 rout by Klopp's team before the international break.

Liverpool's optimism has been quickly deflated. Not since Klopp's Mainz was beaten 6-1 by Werder Bremen in October 2006 has the German experienced a heavier loss in his coaching career.

This was the type of commanding performance City was missing in the opening weeks of the season even as it collected seven out of nine points.

Fernandinho tested Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet from distance before Kevin De Bruyne split the Liverpool defence open with a superb throughball for Aguero's opener. The Argentina forward rounded Mignolet and tucked home his sixth goal in as many league home appearances against Liverpool.

Liverpool responded with Mane racing clear only to be felled on the edge of the area by Fernandinho. Emre Can blasted the resulting free kick wide before Salah failed to beat Ederson from close range.

The game's major talking point came when Mane chased a long ball over the top and raised his boot as Ederson came rushing out. He accidentally caught the Brazilian in the head and the 'keeper instantly fell to the ground.