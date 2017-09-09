Froome poised to win his 1st Spanish Vuelta title

ALTO DE L'ANGLIRU, Spain — Chris Froome effectively sealed his first Spanish Vuelta title after maintaining the overall lead on the final competitive stage of the grand tour on Saturday.

Froome increased his advantage over Italian Vincenzo Nibali through the rainy 117.5-kilometre (73-mile) mountainous ride in Stage 20 from Corvera de Asturias to a grueling summit finish at the Alto de l'Angliru.

Under race tradition, the top riders do not challenge each other in the final stage.

A four-time Tour de France champion, Froome has finished the Vuelta as runner-up on three occasions. He came in behind Juanjo Cobo in 2011, Alberto Contador in 2014 and Nairo Quintana last year.