The Latest: Party on: Keys is drinking if Stephens is buying

7 p.m.

Cori 'CoCo' Gauff will try to become the youngest U.S. Open girls' champion on Sunday when she faces fellow American Amanda Anisimova.

At 13 years, 5 months and 28 days old, Gauff, of Delray Beach, Florida, is already the youngest girl to reach the U.S. Open junior final since the event began in 1974. The only younger Grand Slam girls' champions were Martina Hingis, who won the 1993 French Open at 12, and Jennifer Capriati, who was 13 years, 3 months when she won the 1989 French Open.

It's the first time since 1981 that both the U.S. Open women's and girls' finals have been matchups of Americans. Tracy Austin beat Martina Navratilova that year in the women's final, and Zina Garrison beat Kate Gompert in the juniors.

Americans have already won two Grand Slam junior singles titles this year. Whitney Osuigwe took the French Open final by beating Claire Liu, who beat Ann Li at Wimbledon.

___

5:20 p.m.

Sloane Stephens won her first Grand Slam title, routing Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0 in the U.S. Open final.

Stephens joined Kim Clijsters in 2009 as the only unseeded women to take the U.S. Open title in the Open era, which began in 1968.

___

4:55 p.m.

Sloane Stephens has won the first set in the U.S. Open women's final.

Stephens broke No. 15 Madison Keys' serve twice and won the set 6-3. Keys hadn't lost her serve in either of her two previous matches.

The unseeded Stephens used her strong defensive skills to keep rallies alive, and Keys lost too many of them while making 17 unforced errors. Stephens committed just two.

___

4:20 p.m.

Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens have begun the first all-American U.S. Open final in 15 years.

The matchup between the No. 15 Keys and the unseeded Stephens is the first between Americans at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams beat her sister Venus in 2002.

Both players are competing for their first major title.

Stephens outlasted Venus Williams in her semifinal match on Thursday, while Keys routed a fourth American, CoCo Vandeweghe.

Stephens is trying to join Kim Clijsters (2009) as the only unseeded U.S. Open women's champions in the Open era, which dates to 1968.

___

1:30 p.m.

Martina Hingis and Jamie Murray won the U.S. Open mixed doubles championship for their second Grand Slam title in two tournaments as a team.

Hingis and Murray beat Michael Venus of New Zealand and Chan Hao-Ching of Taiwan 6-1, 4-6, 10-8 in a match tiebreaker Saturday at Flushing Meadows.

Hingis, already a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, and Murray are 10-0 as a duo. They won Wimbledon in July.

This is Hingis' seventh mixed doubles major trophy and second at the U.S. Open. She will play in the women's doubles final on Sunday, with Chan's sister as her partner.

Murray, the older brother of two-time Wimbledon champion Andy, won his third Grand Slam mixed doubles title.

___

1 p.m.

Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens are set to meet in the first all-American final at the U.S. Open since the Williams sisters played each other for the title in 2002.

Neither the 15th-seeded Keys nor the unseeded Stephens had ever participated in a Grand Slam title match before Saturday at Flushing Meadows.

Keys is 22; Stephens is 24.

Both are playing the best tennis of their careers after having surgery.

Keys had an operation on her left wrist during the off-season, missed the first two months of 2017, then needed another procedure on that arm in June.

Stephens was sidelined for 11 months because of a stress fracture in her left foot. She had surgery in January and returned to the tour in July.

___

By The Associated Press