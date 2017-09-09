Australia's Hend leads by 2 at fog-affected European Masters

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Scott Hend of Australia extended his lead to two strokes when play was suspended during the weather-affected European Masters third round on Saturday.

Hend birdied the par-3 13th hole minutes before fading light forced the players off a second time. Earlier, fog shrouding the Swiss Alps course caused a two-hour, 24-minute stoppage.

Leading overnight by one shot, Hend was 2 over par for his 13 holes. Still, his 11 under total was two ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick of England, Fabrizio Zanotti of Paraguay, and Darren Fichardt of South Africa.

The four leading players were due back on course at 8 a.m. on Sunday to finish the third round.