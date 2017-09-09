Chelsea condemns anti-Semitic song about Morata by own fans

LEICESTER, England — Chelsea has ordered its fans to stop singing a song about striker Alvaro Morata containing an anti-Semitic lyric.

The chant was heard during Chelsea's 2-1 victory at Leicester on Saturday.

Chelsea spokesman Steve Atkins says "the language in that song is not acceptable at all. We've spoken to Alvaro after the game and he does not want to be connected to that song in any way."

The chant falsely suggests Morata does not like Jewish people using derogatory language.