Brewer ace Jimmy Nelson out for season with shoulder injury

CHICAGO — Milwaukee Brewers ace Jimmy Nelson will miss the rest of the season after jamming his shoulder while diving to a base a night earlier.

General manager David Stearns said before Saturday's game with the Chicago Cubs that he does not know if surgery is needed. Nelson has a strained right rotator cuff strain and partial anterior labrum tear.

Nelson left Friday night's 2-0 victory over the Cubs after the injury. The right-hander threw four-hit ball over five innings, while striking out seven and walking two en route to winning his third straight start. He is 12-6 with a 3.49 ERA, a career high for victories.

Nelson singled off the left-field wall in the fifth inning and was hurt diving back to first after rounding the base. Initially, Nelson and manager Craig Counsell did not think the injury serious.