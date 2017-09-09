Woolfolk scores 2 TDs in 4th, Army beats Buffalo 21-17

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Darnell Woolfolk scored on a pair of 1-yard runs in the fourth quarter to lead Army past Buffalo 21-17 on Saturday.

The victory for Army (2-0) avenged an overtime loss to the Bulls a year ago and extended the Black Knights' winning streak to five dating to last season.

Woolfolk's game-winner came on fourth down with 4:53 left after Kell Walker was ruled out-of-bounds before reaching past the right pylon on the previous play.

Army forced a fumble by Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson midway through the third quarter with the Bulls (0-2) driving, and that helped turn the tide for the Black Knights as they converted to get back in the game.

Woolfolk's plunge from inside the 1 narrowed the Buffalo lead to 17-14 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Ahmad Bradshaw finished with 147 yards rushing on 25 carries and scored once for Army.

Jackson scored on a 75-yard run and hit Antonio Nunn with a 48-yard touchdown pass to lead Buffalo. Jackson was unable to muster another comeback on the Bulls' final possession. He was sacked for a 14-yard loss on first down and the Bulls punted after three plays. He finished 9 of 16 for 193 yards passing.

Army sealed the victory moments later with a 15-yard run by punter Nick Schrage on a fake punt.

Buffalo coach Lance Leipold won six Division III national titles at Wisconsin-Whitewater and brought a .921 winning percentage as a head coach when he accepted the Buffalo job prior to the 2015 season. The Bulls went 5-7 in his first season but plummeted to 2-10 last year. But one of those victories was a come-from-behind overtime triumph at home against the Black Knights, Jackson's first career win as the Bulls starter at quarterback.

The Bulls scored two touchdowns in the final nine minutes of the fourth quarter in that one to force overtime as the 6-foot-7, 245-pound Jackson scored twice on the ground. He didn't wait that long on Saturday, busting the long scoring run early in the second quarter. He picked his way through the line and raced untouched down the right side before stumbling into the end zone to put the Bulls up 10-7.