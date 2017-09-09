Moore scores 3 TDs to help Maryland roll past Towson 63-17

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — True freshman Kasim Hill threw two touchdown passes in his starting debut, Ty Johnson ran for two long scores and Maryland cruised past in-state foe Towson 63-17 on Saturday.

D.J. Moore scored three touchdowns — on catches of 9 and 34 yards, along with a 21-yard run — to help the Terrapins (2-0) maintain the momentum created by their season-opening 51-41 win at Texas.

It's the first time in school history that Maryland has started with two straight 50-point games. The 63 points were the most scored by the Terps since they crushed Missouri 74-13 in 1954.

Hill took over for injured starter Tyrrell Pigrome in the third quarter against Texas and completed his only three passes. He started 8 for 8 in this one and was 13 for 16 for 163 yards before watching the fourth quarter from the sideline.