Kendall Adams' 2 defensive TDs lift No. 19 Kansas St to rout

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kendall Adams scored two defensive touchdowns in the first half to propel No. 19 Kansas State to a 55-7 victory over Charlotte on Saturday.

The Wildcats (2-0) led 14-0 midway through the first quarter, before Adams took a 30 yard interception up the far sideline and made it 21-0. The pick was Adams first of the season. With just over four minutes remaining before halftime, Adams was in the right place again as he picked up a fumble from 46 yards out to make the score 31-7.

On offence, the Wildcats were just as effective with Alex Barnes, Jesse Ertz and Winston Dimel all scoring a touchdown on the ground against Charlotte (0-2).

TAKEAWAYS: