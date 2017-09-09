Patterson throws 5 TD passes in Ole Miss win, 45-23

OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi quarterback Shea Patterson threw for a single-game school record 489 yards and five touchdowns Saturday as the Rebels rallied from a second-quarter deficit to defeat UT Martin 45-23.

Patterson finished 32-of-43 passing and led five consecutive scoring drives, accounting for 31 unanswered points that spanned the second and third quarters. In two games, Patterson has thrown for 918 yards and nine touchdowns, connecting with 10 different receivers.

"Shea keeps getting better and we made plays," Mississippi coach Matt Luke said. "I thought we came out slow, but late in the second quarter and in the third quarter, we started to execute. We started slow but our players stayed with it."

A.J. Brown had touchdown catches of 58 and 2 yards, finishing with 156 yards on eight receptions. DeMarkus Lodge, Jordan Wilkins and D.K. Metcalf added scoring receptions of 28, 16 and 2 yards, respectively. The Rebels (2-0) finished with 543 total yards.