Stanley, Hawkeyes rally to stun Iowa State 44-41 (OT)

AMES, Iowa — Nate Stanley threw a 5-yard TD pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette in overtime and Iowa rallied to stun Iowa State 44-41 on Saturday, its third straight win over the rival Cyclones.

Stanley threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns in his first road start for the Hawkeyes (2-0), who blew an early 11-point lead before rallying to force overtime on a brilliant catch and run by Akrum Wadley.

Iowa's defence forced the Cyclones to settle for a field goal to open OT. Stanley then found Smith-Marsette to cap one of the most thrilling games this rivalry had ever seen.

"It was a dog fight," Wadley said. "We knew we were going to get their best effort."

Hakeem Butler caught a 74-yard touchdown pass with 4:36 left in the fourth quarter to give the Cyclones a 38-31 lead. But Wadley, one of the nation's most dangerous players in space, caught a short pass over the middle and shredded Iowa State's defence to tie it up with 1:09 left.

Jacob Park had 347 yards and four TD passes for Iowa State (1-1), and David Montgomery rushed for 112 yards and caught five passes.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa: The Hawkeyes defence, which looked so strong in holding Wyoming to three points last week, was worn down by the Cyclones and their talented playmakers in the second half. But Stanley, who barely won the starting job in August, seized control late— with more than a little help from Wadley, who rushed for 118 yards. Stanley has eight touchdown passes against just one pick through two starts.

Iowa State: The Hawkeyes looked like they had put the game away after touchdown drives of 91 and 94 yards put them up 21-10. But instead of folding like they had so often in the past, the Cyclones showed resiliency. Iowa State spread out Iowa's defence in the second half, and Park found his playmakers time after time. Still, this defeat will sting in Ames for years to come — especially because of who it came against.

UP NEXT