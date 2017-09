Colorado rolls late in 37-3 win over Texas State

BOULDER, Colo. — Laviska Shenault Jr. ignited lethargic Colorado with a 55-yard score when he picked up a teammate's fumble on a punt return and the Buffaloes rolled late in a 37-3 win over Texas State on Saturday.

Steven Montez threw a touchdown pass and ran in another score for Colorado (2-0). Leading 14-0 at halftime, the Buffaloes pulled away in the third quarter against the Bobcats (1-1), who were a 35-point underdog.

Stagnant on offence, the Buffaloes received a game-changing boost from the special teams late in the first quarter. Returner Isaiah Oliver fielded a punt, tried to break a tackle and had the ball ripped away. Shenault was there to pick it up and race 55 yards for the score.

"There was some momentum swing there. We were playing pretty well," Texas State coach Everett Withers said. "It was kind of a freak play."

Colorado's defence was supposed to be a work in progress this season. Instead, it's holding things together as the offence tries to find a rhythm. The "D'' allowed a 55-yard run by Anthony Taylor on the first play and then settled down.

Texas State finished with 283 total yards and two turnovers.

"That defence is nasty," Montez said. "I like our defence to do big things as the year goes on. I think they were very underrated before season started."

This defensive performance comes on the heels of holding Colorado State to three points the week before. It's the ninth time since 1950 the Buffaloes have held their opening two opponents to under a combined 20 points.

Colorado turned in two dazzling one-handed catches. The first was by receiver Bryce Bobo , whose reception set up a 2-yard TD by Montez in the second quarter. The other was from Oliver as the cornerback reached over a receiver to pick off a Damian Williams pass. Oliver's play in the third quarter led to a score to give Colorado some breathing room.

Coach Mike MacIntyre thinks it's just a matter of time before his offence starts clicking. Montez & Co. narrowly missed several big plays downfield and still finished with 430 total yards.