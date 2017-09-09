Porto beats Chaves 3-0 for 5th win in as many rounds

LISBON, Portugal — FC Porto beat Chaves 3-0 on Saturday for a fifth straight victory since the start of the Portuguese league.

Porto, which has yet to allow a goal and outscored opponents 15-0, was left in first place. Sporting Lisbon is second on goal difference, followed by defending champion Benfica which trails both rivals by two points.

Vincent Aboubakar, Tinquinho Soares, and Moussa Marega all scored in the second half.

Chaves remained winless and fell into last place.