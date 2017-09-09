Toronto Wolfpack win rugby league promotion

The Wolfpack, a fully professional side albeit one with a small squad, had its way with semi-pro opposition in the third tier. Playing in the Championship means tougher, full-time foes.

Toronto came into the game with a two-point lead over Barrow, needing just a win or tie to achieve its promotion goal. Barrow still has a shot at going up given the second- through fifth-place teams will face off to see who joins Toronto in the Championship.

Barrow was soundly thumped in its first visit to Toronto but had to field a depleted side in May with four players unable to make the trip due to visa issues. The Raiders were still missing several starters this time but arrived in form — a perfect 5-0-0 in the Super 8s playoffs.

The Wolfpack, who went 15-0-0 in the regular season, are now 4-1-1 in the Super 8s.

Toronto improved to 10-0-0 at Lamport Stadium, having outscored its opposition 544-102.

It was a busy sports day in Toronto with Toronto FC and the Blue Jays also in action.

Saturday's game featured all three nominees for the league's player of the year in Barrow's Joe Bullock and Toronto's Hall and Bob Beswick. Barrow's Paul Crarey, an independent roofing contractor when not coaching, is also up for coach of the year.

Barrow supporters raised more than 2,650 pounds ($4,250) to help defray some of the club's incidental expenses from the second transatlantic trip, from coach costs and special visas to food and extra baggage.

Under its agreement with the Rugby Football League, the Wolfpack have agreed to pay transportation and housing for teams coming to North America until they crack the elite Super League.

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

By By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press