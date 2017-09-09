Nikolic scores in 66th to give Fire 1-1 draw with Red Bulls

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Nemanja Nikolic tied it in the 66th minute and the Chicago Fire held on for a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Michael de Leeuw squared Johan Kappelhof's deep ball with a flick pass across the top of the 6-yard box and Nikolic connected with a header down into the middle of the net for the Fire (13-9-6).

Bradley Wright-Phillips volleyed home Sacha Kljestan's header pass in the eighth minute to open the scoring for the Red Bulls (12-10-5). Wright-Phillips has 15h goals this season to join Robbie Keane as the only MLS players with four 15-plus goal seasons.

Kljestan has 48 assists over the last three seasons — only Marco Etcheverry (49) and Pibe Valderrama (53) have more over a three-season span in MLS history.