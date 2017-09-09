Jalen Hurts leads No. 1 Alabama past Fresno State, 41-10

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jalen Hurts ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns and passed for a third score in No. 1 Alabama's 41-10 victory over Fresno State on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide (2-0) polished off the 44-point underdog Bulldogs (1-1) with a workmanlike performance on the heels of a hard-hitting opening victory over No. 10 Florida State in Atlanta.

Hurts completed 14 of 18 passes for 128 yards, but his biggest play came in the opening minute. He faked a handoff and sprinted 55 yards for a touchdown on the second offensive play, stepping out of a last-gasp tackle attempt at the 15.

Hurts also hit a wide-open Hale Hentges for a 23-yarder in the first quarter. It was the tight end's first career touchdown.

"I think everybody should know we're not interested in sliding backward," Tide coach Nick Saban said. "We need to move forward in terms of what we need to continue to do to try to improve and become a better team."

The Tide led 28-3 at halftime against Fresno State, which had opened coach Jeff Tedford's first season with a 66-0 win over FCS Incarnate Word.

Fresno State scored on Chason Virgil's 26-yard pass to Derrion Grim with just over six minutes left. That was set up by Da'Mari Scott's 63-yard kick return

Alabama outgained the Bulldogs 305-58 on the ground.

THE TAKEAWAY

Fresno State: Managed to move at times against Alabama's defence, but couldn't reach the end zone until late. Virgil had a solid day, completing 21 of 34 passes for 180 yards with an interception. Held Alabama to two short field goals in the second half, including once after the Tide started inside the 5 after an interception.