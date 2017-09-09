Maine rides Mack's rushing attack to dump Bryant 60-12

ORONO, Maine — Josh Mack ran for 255 yards on 13 carries and scored three times and Chris Ferguson threw for three touchdowns as Maine trounced Bryant 60-12 on Saturday.

Mack, who had 212 rushing by halftime, is the first Black Bears running back to rush for more than 200 yards since Marcus Williams' effort on Nov. 8, 2003. Mack had scoring runs of 66, 60 and 13 yards, all in the second quarter.

Maine (1-1) amassed 536 yards offence with 381 yards on the ground.

Bryant committed eight turnovers, losing three fumbles with five interceptions. Darrius Hart's 35-yard, pick-6 with 13:36 to play before halftime made it 27-5.