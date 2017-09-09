Anderson, No. 23 TCU defence stifle Arkansas in 28-7 victory

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Darius Anderson ran for a career-high 106 yards and a touchdown and No. 23 TCU's defence dominated once again in a 28-7 victory over Arkansas on Saturday.

Anderson had 15 carries to help the Horned Frogs (2-0) win in Fayetteville for the first time since 1984 when both schools were in the Southwest Conference. The sophomore's previous rushing best was 103 yards in a victory over Texas last season.

Kenny Hill was 21-of-31 passing for 166 yards for TCU, and the Horned Frogs held the Razorbacks (1-1) to 267 yards of total offence — a week after allowing only 65 yards in a 63-0 victory over Jackson State.

Arkansas' Austin Allen was 9 of 23 for 138 yards, a year after accounting for four touchdowns in the Razorbacks' double-overtime win at TCU.

Arkansas has lost three of its last four games to fall to 26-27 under fifth-season year coach Bret Bielema.

THE TAKEAWAY

TCU: The Horned Frogs had lost 31 of their last 34 games to Arkansas dating to 1959, and they felt as if they let a win slip away in Fort Worth last season. Hill accounted for nearly 500 yards of total offence in that game, but he was content to let TCU's remarkable defence control the game for much of Saturday.

ARKANSAS: The list of concerns is substantial for the Razorbacks, from their struggles in the passing game to special teams. Allen was out of sync for much of Saturday and threw for a career low in yards as a starter, completing only 4 of 13 passes for 31 yards in the second half. Also, junior Cole Hedlund missed field goals of 23 and 20 yards and is 14 of 24 for his career.

UP NEXT

TCU: The Horned Frogs finish up their nonconference schedule by hosting SMU next week.