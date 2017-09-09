Wyoming handles Gardner-Webb 27-0

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Josh Allen passed for 328 yards and two touchdowns as Wyoming shut out Gardner-Webb 27-0 Saturday.

Allen completed 22 of 32 passes. His 328 passing yards was the second most of his college career at Wyoming (1-1).

Mentioned by some as a top NFL prospect before the season started, Allen finished the game with a 175.5 passer rating.

Austin Conway was Allen's favourite target on the day, catching 11 passes for 135 yards and a 27-yard TD.