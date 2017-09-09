Perez, Anderson help Brewers pound Cubs 15-2

Perez made it 11-0 with a two-run drive down the left-field line in the fifth. It was his 14th homer of the season.

Kyle Schwarber's solo shot in the eighth ended Milwaukee's bid for a second straight shutout. Leonys Martin added an RBI double in the ninth, but Chicago finished with just six hits.

"That started out bad and got worse," manager Joe Maddon said. "Eventually we didn't get anybody hurt so that's probably the biggest positive tonight."

Montgomery struggled with his control, issuing four of Chicago's nine walks. The left-hander was charged with four runs and two hits in two-plus innings while subbing for Jake Arrieta, who is out with a right hamstring strain.

"The command wasn't there today," said Montgomery, who was 2-1 with a 2.00 ERA in his three previous starts.

BAD NEWS

Nelson jammed his shoulder while diving back to first during Milwaukee's 2-0 win on Friday night. Nelson, who is 12-6 with a 3.49 ERA, has a strained right rotator cuff strain and partial anterior labrum tear.

General manager David Stearns said he does not know if surgery is needed.

"I'm pretty sore now," Nelson said after Saturday's game. "I'm going to go, probably in the next few days and get a second opinion, just to make for sure."

Manager Craig Counsell said he didn't yet know who would fill Nelson's spot in the rotation.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: C Willson Contreras (strained right hamstring) was scheduled to rejoin the team in Chicago after serving as the designated hitter for Class A Myrtle Beach on Friday. Maddon said he wasn't sure when Contreras, who has been out since Aug. 9, would return to the lineup. ... SS Addison Russell (plantar fasciitis in the right foot) ran and tossed a football on the field for a second straight day and said he is slowly improving.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee right-hander Zach Davies (16-8, 3.77 ERA) faces Chicago right-hander Kyle Hendricks (6-4, 3.29 ERA) in the series finale. Davies is 9-4 with a 2.37 ERA over his last 14 starts. Hendricks is 2-0 with a 2.21 ERA in his last three.

By Matt Carlson, The Associated Press