Shurmur powers Vanderbilt in 42-0 shutout of Alabama A&M

NASHVILLE — Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as the Commodores smashed Alabama A&M 42-0 on Saturday, improving to 2-0 for the first time under fourth-year coach Derek Mason.

"I'm excited even if my face probably doesn't show it," Mason said. "You're excited to get the wins, but you know preparation is right around the corner. It's not about being comfortable, not about getting comfortable. It's just making sure we stay (focused)."

The Commodores dominated all facets of the game as they readied for next week's home challenge against 19th-ranked Kansas State. Shurmur completed 12-of-12 passes for 175 yards and three scores in the first half alone, finishing 15-for-18 for 202 yards. Vanderbilt outgained the Bulldogs 291-38 in the opening two quarters, holding Alabama A&M (0-2) to three first downs. The Commodores blocked one Bulldogs punt - converting it into a touchdown - and deflected another. Vanderbilt scored touchdowns on five-of-six possessions in the opening half.

"I thought our guys played a good first half," Mason said. "They scored points with Shurmur. That's the second week in a row he started fast. I like the way he played. I thought he had good command and that he saw everything he needed to see."

Playing in front of a crowd of 25,802, Vanderbilt recorded its first shutout since the Commodores blanked Kentucky 40-0 in 2012.

"Anytime you can get a goose egg, you want one," Mason said. "They're hard to come by. This week, I thought no matter who was in, they played hard."

Alabama A&M has scored a total of seven points in its first two contests. Quarterback Damion May led the Bulldogs with six carries for 27 yards. But Alabama A&M's rushing attack overall produced just 59 yards on 32 carries.

THE TAKEAWAY:

ALABAMA A&M: The FBS Bulldogs will look forward to facing a team more in their weight class next week after getting thumped by a BCS squad. Alabama A&M didn't help its offensive cause against Vanderbilt by throwing a pair of second-half interceptions.