No. 25 Vols use fast start to trounce Indiana State 42-7

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For at least a few hours, Tennessee's Carlin Fils-aime and Brandon Johnson could take their minds off the weather while Hurricane Irma bears down on their home state.

The two Florida residents simply focused on football and helping the 25th-ranked Volunteers win their home opener.

Fils-aime and Johnson combined for three first-half touchdowns Saturday as Tennessee capitalized on a fast start and rolled to a 42-7 victory over Football Championship Subdivision program Indiana State. Before this game, neither player had ever scored a college touchdown.

"Whenever I'm on the field, all my worries just go away," said Fils-aime, who reached the end zone on two of his three carries. "It's all about now, living in the moment."

After Ty Chandler returned the opening kickoff for a 91-yard touchdown , Fils-aime scored on a 4-yard burst up the middle and 30-yard sprint around the left end to put Tennessee ahead 21-0. Johnson made it 28-0 late in the second quarter by catching a 19-yard touchdown pass from Quinten Dormady.

"I've been working for a long time," said Johnson, the son of former major league catcher Charles Johnson. "For something like this to happen, it's a dream come true. I can't wait to just get out there and try to do it again, keep working."

Johnson, who is from the Fort Lauderdale area, had his immediate family at the game. Fils-aime, who lives in Naples, said his relatives were riding out the storm.

"Coach pulled me aside and spoke to as many people as he could that had people, that had families from Florida," Fils-aime said. "He told me there's not much that I can do personally. All I can do is worry about now, what's going on, and we'll pray and hope for the best. They've tried contacting our families to try and help in any way they can."

After erasing a two-touchdown, second-half deficit Monday to win its season opener 42-41 over Georgia Tech in double overtime, Tennessee (2-0) removed the suspense from this one early.

Chandler took the opening kickoff just to the right of the right hash, easily shed an attempted arm tackle as he approached his own 35 and ran untouched the rest of the way. Chandler is the first Tennessee true freshman to score on a kickoff return since Leonard Scott did it against Georgia in 1999.