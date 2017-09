Auger-Aliassime wins Seville Challenger

SEVILLE, Spain — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime rallied past Inigo Cervantes of Spain 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday to win the Seville Challenger.

It's the second ATP Challenger Tour title of the season for the 17-year-old from Montreal.

Auger-Aliassime came back from down 3-0 in the second set to win nine straight games en route to his eventual victory. He joins Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet as the only players to win multiple Challenger titles by the age of 17.

Auger-Aliassime was playing in his third tournament since returning from a left wrist injury that kept him out of his hometown Rogers Cup in August.