Dunne's TD pass in OT gives N. Iowa 45-38 win over Cal Poly

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Eli Dunne threw four touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, and Northern Iowa beat Cal Poly 45-38 on Saturday.

Dunne hit Daurice Fountain for a 13-yard score in overtime to put the Panthers (1-1) up for good.

Dunne was 25 of 40 for 325 yards for the Panthers. Fountain had 75 yards and three scores receiving.

Dunne threw a 31-yard touchdown to Aaron Graham with four seconds left in the first half and the Panthers led 28-21 at halftime. He threw a 36-yard score to Fountain in the third and Drysdale's field goal made it 38-24 with 7:50 left in the fourth.