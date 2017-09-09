Georgetown tops Campbell on late fumble return for TD

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Jelani Williamson scooped up a late-game fumble and raced 32 yards for a tie-breaking touchdown and Georgetown won its season opener 16-10 over Campbell Saturday night.

Blaise Brown delivered the big hit on Trey Sanders that forced the fumble. Williamson scooped it and ran it in with 1:27 left in the game. The Hoyas had missed a chance to break the 10-10 tie just 16 seconds earlier when Brad Hurst missed a 43-yard field goal try.

Campbell (1-1) was two plays into a last-gasp drive and Anthony Robbins had hit Sanders for a 2-yard gain when Brown forced the fumble. The Fighting Camels had one more chance, but it ended with an interception.

Robbins accounted for 269 of Campbell's 329 total yards. He completed 31 of 48 passes with one TD and two picks.