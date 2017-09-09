McKee tosses 3 TDs as William & Mary beats Norfolk St. 20-6

NORFOLK, Va. — Tommy McKee passed for 169 yards and three touchdowns as William & Mary defeated Norfolk State 20-6 Saturday night.

McKee completed 16 of 27 passes and spread the ball around, throwing to eight receivers. Daniel Kuzjack caught six passes for 53 yards, one a 20-yard touchdown strike just eight seconds before the half. The Tribe (1-1) also gained 206 yards on the ground, McKee leading with 14 carries for 124 yards.

Juwon Carter went 11 of 19 for 160 yards for Norfolk State (0-2) but was sacked five times. The Spartans offence picked up just 101 yards on the ground.

McKee found Andrew Caskin with an 18-yard pass late in the second quarter, putting William & Mary ahead 7-3, and he found Kuzjack for a TD on the next drive. Tyler Crist caught the third touchdown pass, for 21 yards, early in the third quarter.