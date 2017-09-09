Troy runs for 5 TDs in 34-7 win over Alabama State

TROY, Ala. — Brandon Silvers was 32-of-40 passing for 345 yards and Troy had five rushing touchdowns as the Trojans beat Alabama State 34-7 on Saturday night.
Jamarius Henderson had eight carries for 107 yards and two scores and Jordan Chunn added 61 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the Trojans (1-1). Silvers moved into second place on Troy's career list with 7,878 yards passing.
After Alabama State (0-2) went three-and-out on the opening possession, Chunn's 4-yard touchdown run capped an eight-play, 76-yard drive. Ronnie Scott's 80-yard interception return tied it with 5:07 left in the first quarter but Silvers hit Tevaris McCormick 53 yards to set up a 15-yard scoring run by Chunn that made it 14-7 early in the second. The Troy defence stopped the Hornets on their next drive and, on first-and-10 from the 5, Silvers connected with Damion Willis for a 46-yard gain before Henderson's 12-yard touchdown run gave the Trojans a 14-point lead going into halftime.
Troy had 32 first downs, 605 total yards and nine tackles for losses while limiting Alabama State to just 165 yards.
By The Associated Press
