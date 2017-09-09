Hosmer fuels rally in 8th, Royals beat Twins 5-2

Manager Paul Molitor stayed with the same Twins lineup that beat the Royals the first two games of the series. "Three days in a row. I don't know if we've done that this year, but it's kind of nice to come in here and not overthink it," Molitor said. "I didn't see a lot of reason just to change. It's clicking fairly well for the most part. I think the guys are comfortable where they're at."

With the Royals starting a left-hander Sunday and a day game after a night game, Molitor will likely have some lineup modifications for the series finale.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: 3B Miguel Sano (left shin stress) did some things on the field Saturday, and Molitor said he "had a good day." Sano's return will be made tricky by the fact that the minor league season is nearly over, meaning he won't be able to go on a rehab assignment. ... LHP Adalberto Mejia (arm strain) made a rehab start Saturday for Double-A Chattanooga and pitched five scoreless innings and allowed one run against Montgomery. He struck out five and walked none, throwing 50 strikes in 73 pitches.

Royals: LHP Danny Duffy (left elbow impingement) will throw a simulated game Monday. If all goes well, Duffy could return to the rotation next weekend. ... RHP Ian Kennedy (rotator cuff fatigue) will probably not make his next start. ... RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique strain) felt fine Saturday after a bullpen session Friday. Manager Ned Yost said Soria would likely be activated Monday.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Bartolo Colon is 15-10 with a 4.78 ERA in 29 career starts against the Royals.

Royals: LHP Jason Vargas is 2-7 with an 8.13 ERA in his past 11 starts.

___

By The Associated Press