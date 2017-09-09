Saturday's best

—Josh Rosen, UCLA, was 22 of 25 for 329 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes as the Bruins defeated Hawaii 56-23.

—Jalen Hurts, Alabama, ran for 154 yards and two TDs, and passed for a third score in the top-ranked Crimson Tide's 41-10 victory over Fresno State.

—Bryan Schor, James Madison, threw for 304 yards and a career-tying five TDs in a 52-10 victory over East Tennessee State.

—Chris Warren III, Texas, ran for 166 yards and two TDs to help the Longhorns beat San Jose State 56-0.

STELLAR JACKSON

Lamar Jackson shrugged off preseason questions about his chances of becoming only the second two-time Heisman Trophy winner, saying it wasn't a focus when he won it last year, nor would it be this fall.

That approach is working just fine, too.

Jackson accounted for 525 total yards and six touchdowns to help No. 17 Louisville pull away late and beat North Carolina 47-35 on Saturday, giving him more than 1,000 yards of total offence in two games.

The junior threw for 393 yards and three scores while also running for 132 yards and three TDs. The last came on a spinning-through-tacklers 11-yard run with 3:06 left to punctuate a dominant fourth-quarter effort by the Cardinals.

NUMBERS

14_Straight wins by James Madison , the longest winning streak in FBS or FCS.

60_Years since Maryland scored at least 63 points until a 63-17 rout of in-state foe Towson.

PENN STATE'S PAYBACK

James Franklin kept trying to downplay the importance of Penn State's meeting with Pittsburgh. The most important game in the universe to be sure, the coach said in the run-up to the 98th meeting between the two schools just 140 miles apart. But only because it was the only one his team had this week.

Funny, Franklin's players didn't quite see it the same way.

A year after a loss to the Panthers ended up playing a role in keeping them out of the College Football Playoff, the fourth-ranked Nittany Lions exacted a bit of revenge with a 33-14 victory that looked more lopsided on the scoreboard than it appeared at times on the field.

