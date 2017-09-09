Hoskins hits another homer, Phillies top Nationals 5-4

WASHINGTON — Rhys Hoskins went deep and drew three walks, Maikel Franco hit his 20th home run and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 5-4 on Saturday night.

Edwin Jackson (5-5) allowed both homers while pitching on his 34th birthday and was charged with five runs in 3 1/3 innings. Washington's magic number to clinch the NL East dropped to two when Miami lost to Atlanta.

Hoskins hit his 14th homer in 30 games since making his major league debut on Aug. 10, and Franco went long two batters later in the second inning. Cesar Hernandez added three hits for the Phillies.

Mark Leiter Jr. (3-5) allowed four runs and six hits over six innings. He walked one and struck out eight.