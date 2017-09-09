South Carolina erases early deficit, beats Missouri 31-13

South Carolina's Jake Bentley completed 18 of 28 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown pass. Samuel had five catches for 45 yards. Tight end Hayden Hurst also had a productive night, catching a 39-yard touchdown pass and rushing for a 2-yard touchdown as the Gamecocks, who led 14-10 at halftime, pulled away in the second half. Ty'Son Williams led the way on the ground, rushing 14 times for 78 yards.

Lock completed 14 of 32 passes for 245 yards.

The Missouri wide receiver tandem of J'Mon Moore and Johnathon Johnson, who each surpassed 100 yards receiving last week, had minimal impact. Moore had three catches for 29 yards and dropped two passes. Johnson had no receptions — he dropped a pass in the end zone late in the fourth quarter — and muffed his only punt-return attempt.

"We had dropped balls all over the place," Odom said. "We're not going to give ourselves a chance to win when we play like that. Every game from here on out it's going to be a four-quarter game. We're not ever going to be sitting around at halftime eating hot dogs."

The Gamecocks, who won only one road game last year in compiling a 6-7 record, have won two games away from home after beating North Carolina State last week in Charlotte. South Carolina's next two games are at home.

"Really proud of our guys," Muschamp said. "We didn't play particularly well on the road last year. That's something we really emphasized going into this year and understanding that we've gotta win some games on the road to accomplish what you want to accomplish."

THE TAKEAWAY

South Carolina: For the second straight week, the Gamecocks won a game in which they were outgained. Missouri outgained South Carolina 423-359. South Carolina beat North Carolina State 35-28 last week despite being outgained 504-246.

Missouri: Missouri running back Damarea Crockett was having a big night until he jogged off the field with an injury in the third quarter and did not return. Odom said Crockett suffered a bruised tailbone but should be available next week. He finished with 18 carries for 97 yards.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: The Gamecocks will face another SEC East opponent when Kentucky visits.

Missouri: The Tigers face Purdue at home.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Joe Walljasper, The Associated Press