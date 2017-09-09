No. 7 Washington does as expected, rolls Montana 63-7

SEATTLE — Dante Pettis weaved his way 67 yards for his Pac-12 record-breaking seventh career punt return touchdown, Jake Browning threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 7 Washington rolled past Montana 63-7 on Saturday night.

Pettis returned a punt for a score for the second straight game. His 61-yard return at Rutgers last week tied him with DeSean Jackson for the conference mark and ignited Washington (2-0) after a sluggish start.

Montana (1-1) made the unwise decision to punt to Pettis on the final play of the first quarter. The senior veered to the sideline nearest where he caught the kick, cut all the way across the field, juked Montana punter Eric Williams and sprinted the final few yards to give the Huskies a 21-7 lead.

Pettis is one shy of the NCAA record for punt return touchdowns in a career, held by Wes Welker (Texas Tech) and Antonio Perkins (Oklahoma).

"I still don't really know what I did," Pettis said. "I just remember cutting back and making a little move on the punter; I don't even know what that move was. It was more like an avoidance than a juke or something.

While Pettis showed his creative elusiveness to help break the game open, he was also responsible for the one blemish on Browning's otherwise spectacular stat line. A first-quarter pass intended for Pettis instead caromed off his hand and into the arms of Montana safety Josh Sandry, who returned it 36 yards to tie it at 7l. The defensive score briefly energized the Grizzlies, but it was short lived.

Browning was the biggest reason why. Given plenty of time on every snap, Browning finished 22 of 26 passing with only two of his incompletions hitting the turf. Browning also showed some elusiveness as a runner, rushing for a career-high 50 yards on five carries and a touchdown.

Washington's home opener featured plenty of highlights, including left tackle Trey Adams gaining 9 yards on a designed lateral pass that he nearly scored on, and Jomon Dotson's 68-yard interception return in the third quarter that was perhaps better than Pettis' return.

"I should have scored, guys," Adams said.

Montana quarterback Reese Philips threw for 123 yards, but was intercepted twice. The Grizzlies also had four drives end in Washington's half of the field without points and had four total turnovers.