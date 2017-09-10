Bussey's TD in helps Aggies to 24-14 win over Nicholls St.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kendall Bussey ran for 97 yards and the go-ahead 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter as Texas A&M outlasted Nicholls State 24-14 on Saturday night.

The game was tied at 14-all when Bussey bulled into the end zone for A&M's first score since the first quarter with about 7 1/2 minutes left to put the Aggies (1-1) on top.

Nicholls State (1-1), an FCS school which plays in the Southland Conference, challenged the Aggies a week after they squandered a 34-point third-quarter lead in a stunning 45-44 loss to UCLA.

"We were able to do something we didn't do last week which was finishing a football game in the fourth quarter," coach Kevin Sumlin said of the win.

The Aggies started Kellen Mond at quarterback after Nick Starkel suffered a broken ankle last week, but Jake Hubenak took over early in the third quarter and finished the game. Mond threw for 105 yards and a touchdown and Hubenak added 93 yards passing.

Damion Jeanpiere grabbed a 54-yard reception from Chase Fourcade to get Nicholls State to the 6-yard line early in the fourth quarter. Two plays later he connected with Stephen LeBouef on a 5-yard touchdown pass. LeBouef caught the ball short of the goal line and dragged safety Larry Pryor into the end zone with him for the score.

Fourcade scrambled for several seconds before finding Mason Roberts in the back of the end zone for the 2-point conversion that tied it.

The Aggies punted five straight times after their second touchdown before Daniel LaCamera's 52-yard field goal attempt early in the fourth quarter sailed wide left.

"By no means are we where we need to be," Sumlin said. "In a game like this it really gives our team an opportunity to look at who we are objectively ... it's about fixing ourselves internally."

The Colonels couldn't move the ball after Bussey's touchdown and had to punt. The Aggies then ran Bussey again and again to eat up the clock before adding a field goal with 18 seconds left.