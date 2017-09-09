Rogers has 4 TD passes, New Mexico St holds off New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tyler Rogers threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns for New Mexico State and the Aggies defence caused four turnovers Saturday to beat New Mexico 30-28.

The Lobos (1-1) made it close in the fourth quarter, scoring 24 straight points behind backup quarterback Tekava Tuioti, but Aggies defensive back Javahn Ferguson knocked down the potential tying 2-point conversion attempt.

New Mexico State (1-1) forced a Lobos fumbles on the second play, then went 42 yards in five plays, with Rogers hitting OJ Clark for a 30-yard score. New Mexico returned a fumble on the PAT attempt, but that 6-2 score was as close as it would get until the waning minutes.

Izaiah Lottie had two touchdown catches and 98 yards receiving for the Aggies.

New Mexico State's defence limited the Lobos' running game, which led the country in rushing a year ago at 350 yards per game, to just 176.

Chris Davis had 81 yards on eight catches and a fourth-quarter touchdown for New Mexico, while Jay Griffin had a receiving and rushing touchdown in the comeback attempt.

THE TAKEAWAY: The Aggies looked like the far more prepared team after a tough, season-opening test against Arizona State a week ago, while the Lobos struggled for a half before finding some rhythm against Abilene Christian last week.

UP NEXT: New Mexico plays at Boise State on Sept. 14. The last time the Lobos played in Boise in 2015, the Lobos came away with a rare 31-24 victory. The Broncos own an NCAA-best 103-6 home record since 2000.

New Mexico State plays to host to Troy on Sept. 16 in both teams Sun Belt Conference opener. The Trojans have a 3-1 record against the Aggies.

