Brihm Jr. drives Bethune-Cookman to 28-23 win over SE La.

HAMMOND, La. — Larry Brihm Jr. capped an 11-play, 72-yard scoring drive with a 1-yard run in the final quarter to give Bethune-Cookman the lead and a 28-23 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday night.

Bethune-Cookman (1-1) had just taken the lead 21-16 on a Brihm pass to Jawill Davis from the 2 with 11:00 to go in the fourth. Juwan Petit-Frere returned the ensuing kickoff 92 yards to give Southeastern Louisiana a 23-21 lead.

The Lions (0-2) got to the BCU 30 on their final drive before they ran out of downs.

The Wildcats, who lost to 18th ranked Miami 41-13 last week, battled for this win by scoring 14 points in the first and final quarters.