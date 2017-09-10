Padres score 6 in the ninth to stun Diamondbacks 8-7

PHOENIX — Carlos Asuaje hit a tying single and an error by left fielder David Peralta allowed the go-ahead run to score as the San Diego Padres overcame a five-run deficit in the ninth inning to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-7 Saturday night.

After trailing 6-0 in the seventh inning and 7-2 in the ninth, San Diego surged ahead, sparked by Wil Myers' second two-run homer of the game.

Arizona nearly came back in the bottom of the ninth, putting runners at the corners against Brad Hand when Jake Lamb walked and J.D. Martinez singled with one out, his fourth hit.

A.J. Pollock flied out to short left, Adam Rosales loaded the bases when he was hit by a pitch and Hand struck out Ketel Marte on a 96 mph fastball that was high and outside, earning his 17th save in 22 chances.