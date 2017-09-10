Nunes beats Shevchenko at UFC 215 in Edmonton

EDMONTON — Brazilian brawler Amanda Nunes successfully defended her bantamweight title Saturday night, defeating Valentina Shevchenko by split decision at UFC 215 at Rogers Place.

It was a tactical fight with few extended skirmishes until Nunes, now 15-4-0, took Shevchenko twice to the mat in the fifth round.

The fans often booed and chanted "Fight, fight fight!"

It was the second time Nunes had beaten Shevchenko in 18 months. Nunes, nicknamed The Lioness, took a unanimous decision over Shevchenko at UFC 196 in March 2016.

The two were set to fight in July at UFC 213, but Nunes pulled out the day of the fight with sinus issues.

Nunes 29, has smashed her way to the top of her class like a wrecking ball over the past 14 months. She bloodied and submitted Miesha Tate in July 2016 to take the belt, and then defended it successfully in December with a 48-second dismantling of MMA superstar Ronda Rousey.

Shevchenko, from Kyrgyzstan is now 14-3. She stood at the side of the octagon and shook her head as the decision was announced.

Also on the main card, in a bout with a potential title shot on the line, former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos submitted sixth-ranked Neil Magny with an arm-triangle choke at 3:43 of the first round of their welterweight battle. The 10th-ranked Brazilian is now 27-9-0.

No. 2-ranked flyweight Henry (The Messenger) Cejudo, looking for another title shot against Demetrious Johnson, nailed Wilson Reis of Brazil square in the jaw, dropping him to the mat, then ground pounding him into a knockout win 25 seconds into the second round.

Swedish veteran Ilir Latifi lived up to his Sledgehammer nickname, lifting up and pile-driving Australian upstart Tyson Pedro head first to the mat in a light heavyweight tilt. Latifi won by unanimous decision.