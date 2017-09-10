No. 20 Washington St beats Boise St 47-44 in 3 overtimes

PULLMAN, Wash. — Jamal Morrow caught a 23-yard pass and dove across the goal line in the third overtime to lift No. 20 Washington State to a 47-44 comeback victory over Boise State on Saturday night.

Officials reviewed the play to make sure Morrow remained inbounds as he ran toward the end zone on the left side and left his feet near the pylon. It was ruled a touchdown for Washington State (2-0), which trailed by 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Boise State quarterback Montell Cozart came off the bench to spark his team for the second game in a row, but the Broncos (1-1) could not hold a big lead late in the game.

Both starting quarterbacks left the game. Cozart replaced Brett Rypien, and WSU's Tyler Hilinski replaced an injured Luke Falk.