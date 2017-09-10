Marquez wins rainy San Marino GP with pass on final lap

MISANO ADRIATICO, Italy — Marc Marquez passed Danilo Petrucci on the final lap to win the rainy San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix on Sunday and draw level with Andrea Dovizioso atop the MotoGP standings.

Petrucci had taken the lead 1/4 of the way through the race when Jorge Lorenzo crashed spectacularly — but apparently without injury.

Petrucci finished second and Dovizioso was third.

Lorenzo had a strong start, moving up immediately from fifth to first.