Canada's Miller wins mountain bike gold

CAIRNS, Australia — Canadian Miranda Miller won the elite downhill title at the mountain bike world championships on Sunday, giving Canada its second medal in as many days at the event.

The Squamish, B.C., native held off a field that included World Cup champion Myriam Nicole of France for Canada's first elite downhill world title since Cindy Devine won in 1990 — the first year of the mountain bike world championships.

Nicole won silver and Australia's Tracey Hannah took bronce. Canadian Vaea Verbeeck placed 16th. Defending champion Rachel Atherton of Britain broke her collarbone in training and did not compete.

"It's pretty crazy," said Miller. "I don't think it has sunk in yet. I feel like I had some luck on my side, but I'll take it. It's pretty cool. I'm sure in a couple days it will feel a bit different."